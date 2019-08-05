SEVEN wooden planters have been built outside a row of York shops to give the area a ‘fresh green zesty new look.’

The Disabled Workers Co-Op was commissioned to create the planters outside the shops in Lowther Street, The Groves, by The John Lally International Foundation.

Beautiful star magnolias, and witch hazels surrounded by a variety of bee friendly flowers and plants, were also funded by the foundation, which has a charity shop called It’s Donated in the street, and they were planted by a team of shop volunteers and local people.

Angela Stott, a volunteer, said: “We wanted to make it a greener place for people who live, work and who are friends of The Groves, while also providing habitat and food for pollinating insects and birds.

“Walking past the shops on Lowther Street now has a whole new feel, with a row of planters giving the street a fresh green zesty new look all while sticking to our biggest goal as an environmental charity.

“It’s truly has been a pleasure to volunteer in the charity shop It’s donated. The Groves has a fantastic community, I have met many wonderful people here, they are making great things happen in The Groves.”

Seven thousands litres of compost had to be ordered for the planters, causing ‘quite a stir when it arrived in huge bags,’ she added. “Lots of local people turned up to help despite the rain.Funds were raised by the It’s Donated shop, from selling second hand clothes, shoes, electrical items, books, bric a brac.

“There have been a number of green things happening in the Groves. People are really starting to work together to increase the number of trees and plants in the area, aiming to help increase peoples’ happiness and well being.”