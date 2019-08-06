ENTREPRENEUR from York will look to encourage businesses to think big when it comes to digital and diversity.
In early August, Samantha Ware, CEO of York-based digital agency, Tailor-Made Media, is due to address North East based waste management professionals.
The event, held at the Nestlé head office on Haxby Road, will see Samantha share insight to support online growth and digital transformation in the waste management industry.
Samantha said: “I would like to share tried and tested approaches with the audience to help them focus on what they need to do to grow their online presence as well as share some marketing secrets to help improve the bottom line."
The opportunity will also be used by the CEO as a platform to encourage diversity in an industry that is traditionally male dominated.
“Waste Management companies should embrace the competitive advantage of a more diverse workforce to drive exceptional business results," added Samantha.