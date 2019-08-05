A CONCERT by Ronan Keating at Castle Howard had to be cut short because of the dangers posed by a big thunderstorm.

Organisers say fans of the Boyzone frontman donned raincoats and raised umbrellas for on-off showers when he took to the stage last night.

But they said a large thunderstorm at just after 9pm led to the headline performance being cut short after 45 minutes, as safety took priority for the audience, performers and staff.

A spokesman for Castle Howard said: “We, Ronan and the concert promoters were disappointed that we were not able to finish the planned performance, but in light of the weather, and the danger posed by an electrical storm above a largely metal stage, safety for the performers, audience and staff had to take priority.

"We’re very grateful for the co-operation and understanding of everyone who attended, and everyone was able to leave the site safely, albeit rather wet from the torrential rain.

"We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelmingly positive messages of support from attendees."

The spokesman said the concert promoters will be writing to all ticket holders shortly.

The weather could hardly have been more different on Saturday evening for Castle Howard’s annual classical music celebration, when crowds were wowed by a Spitfire flypast, the vocals of Wynne Evans and Sarah Fox, and a laser and firework finale.

Abbigail Ollive, head of marketing for Castle Howard., said: “Saturday really was the quintessentially perfect summer evening for an al fresco concert – mild enough not to need a coat, dry and still – and the audience showed their appreciation with regular flag-waving and an incredibly warm welcome for all our performers."