A GRIEVING son has been jailed for dealing Class A drugs three months after the death of his mother.

Andrew Williamson Crabb had Ecstasy and very high purity cocaine with him as he drove along his home street, said Rob Galley, prosecuting at York Crown Court.

He also had a stash of £4,200 in cash at his home and other drugs.

A police expert assessed the drugs as being worth in total between £1,495 and £1,870 on the streets.

His barrister Soheil Khan said Crabb’s mother died earlier this year and he had reformed himself since his arrest.

“He is now someone who is different to the person who was stopped by the police in March last year,” he said.

Judge Simon Hickey told Crabb: “Yours is a sad and rather tragic case. You are of impeccable character.

“Anyone who deals with Class A drugs, even a year ago, must know they cause degradation and death to those people you supply.

“For dealing in Class A drugs, I cannot draw back from an immediate custodial sentence.”

Crabb, 25, of Foxwood Lane, Acomb, pleaded guilty to possessing Ecstasy and cocaine with intent to supply them to others and was jailed for three years.

Mr Galley said police stopped Crabb at the wheel of a Ford Focus in Foxwood Lane at 7.40pm on March 27, 2018.

In a compartment in the central arm rest, they found 5g of cocaine of 96 per cent purity and 6.3 grammes of Ecstasy.

They searched his house on the same street and found other amounts of Ecstasy, 10g of cocaine at 77 per cent purity and 4g at 95 per cent purity.

He claimed to police he had been pressurised into selling drugs, but refused to provide police with any details of the people concerned.

When he pleaded guilty he did not continue with his claims.

Mr Khan said Crabb was remorseful.

In the last two years he had had jobs working at a bowling alley and as a valet.

Mr Khan criticised the amount of time between Crabb’s arrest in March last year and being charged in May this year.