A man was left with a broken jaw following an attack at a taxi rank in York.
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the assault in the centre of York between 3am and 4am on June 20.
North Yorkshire Police said it happened in the taxi queue at the junction of Blake Street and Duncombe Place in York and involved two men, with the victim requiring surgery for a broken jaw.
Inquiries to establish the identity of the man captured in the picture have been unsuccessful, so officers are now asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise him, as it is believed he has information that will assist the investigation.
If you have any information, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Mark Reid 1219 or email mark.reid@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Please quote reference number 12190111517 when passing on information.
