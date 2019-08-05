CASH is believed to have been stolen from a safe during an overnight burglary at a York city centre bakers shop.
The break-in at Thomas the Baker in Market Street led to the temporary closure yesterday of the shop.
North Yorkshire Police said officers were investigating the burglary, which took place at the shop at some time between 4.30pm on Sunday and 4am yesterday.
"It is believed an unknown amount of cash was stolen from a safe within the premises," said a force spokesman."
He said police were appealing for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area to call 101.
If people wished to remain anonymous they could contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org, he said.
" Please quote reference number 12190143045 when passing on information," added the force spokesman.
