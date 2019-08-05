Depending upon his interest in recorded historical facts about York North Riding (popularly referred to as the North Riding of Yorkshire), Mr Rice, who questioned my use of the address Old Earswick (Letters, July 22), may be interested to know:

1. That the parish of Huntington once included the villages of Towthorpe, Earswick the older, and New Earswick (belonging to Messrs Rowntrees); and