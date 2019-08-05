Depending upon his interest in recorded historical facts about York North Riding (popularly referred to as the North Riding of Yorkshire), Mr Rice, who questioned my use of the address Old Earswick (Letters, July 22), may be interested to know:
1. That the parish of Huntington once included the villages of Towthorpe, Earswick the older, and New Earswick (belonging to Messrs Rowntrees); and
2. Old Earswick Station was on the York, Market Weighton and Beverley branch of the North Eastern Railway.
My logic in using Old Earswick is simple: there is much to be gained by referencing the past as an aid to understanding our modern world of dislocating change, whether geography, climate change, or our future European relationships.
Allan Charlesworth,
Old Earswick, York