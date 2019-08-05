Once again the canard about binding votes has been aired by M Horsman and Wendy Maddocks (‘When will Remoaners give it a rest? You lost...’, Letters, July 26).

So Parliament and voters can never change their minds? If that was the case, children would still be hung for stealing, cars would still have to be preceded by a man holding a red flag and homosexuality would still be a criminal offence. All of these have been overturned by Parliament.