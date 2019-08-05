It was recently reported in The Press how the Street Rangers in York had been given extra powers to stop cyclists riding on pavements or in pedestrian zones (We’re not bouncers in blue vests, August 2). Why stop there? Why not give all council workers - street cleaners, refuse collectors, the men repairing the streets - the same powers? I’m not suggesting they should be physically involved. But they could take photos of offending parties to hand to the authorities. A bonus paid on successful prosecution might encourage them.

Let council employees be our eyes and ears.