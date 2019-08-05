WHEN former teacher Judith Kirk was diagnosed with diabetes eight years ago, she was told to alter her lifestyle or face the possibility of a lifetime on medication.
The stark warning prompted her to start swimming seriously and now the York mother and grandmother is planning to swim 21 miles in one day - all the way across Lake Windermere and then back again.
The tough endurance swim on September 20 will take her about 14 hours, and raise funds for a charity set up in memory of Oscar Hughes, a Dunnington youngster who died five years ago of a brain tumour, aged nine.
Judith is a trustee of Oscar’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity, which she said was a ‘superb cause’ and which funds research aimed at preventing so many children dying from brain tumours and developing treatments with less severe side effects.
Judith, 56, an assistant director of children’s services at North Yorkshire County Council, said her training in preparation for the swim was ‘relentless, repetitive, tiring and extremely time consuming.’ It included swimming twice a day, completing 28,000 lengths of a swimming pool - or 435 miles - since January, and regular gym sessions.
She said her GP’s diabetes warning in 2011 had been a ‘bit of a stark message’ but it had started her on ‘the most fantastic swimming journey,’ and she still needed no diabetes medication.
“At that time I was a breast stroke swimmer, slow and not wanting to get my hair wet,” she said. “I couldn’t be doing what I’m doing without my family’s support and a very special friend and coach, Caroline Turner, who has kept me going through thick and thin, dark cold mornings swimming at 6am.”
