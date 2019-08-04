LARGE crowds enjoyed live music, dancing and street food at the Fossgate Festival today, despite heavy rain falling during some of the event.
Hundreds of people descended on Fossgate for the free-to-enter festival, which sees the street completely closed to traffic.
Street cafes, bars and stalls were also held.
The weather was good for much of the event but heavy rain did fall mid-afternoon.
The festival continued despite this, although musicians moved inside at The Hop.
Live music included performances from the indie rock band Pelico, country band The Rusty Pegs and singer-songwriter Casee Wilson.
Crowds were also treated to dancing from York Lindy and the Karuna Tribal Bellydance group.
Organised by local businesses, the Fossgate Festival started in 2016.
The first one this year was held in May, and it has taken place on the first Sunday of each month since, with the last one taking place next month.