FOUR talented York sixth formers are the lucky recipients of an annual arts bursary.

The Alan Stuttle Art Bursary this year has been awarded to four hard working and extremely talented Huntington School art students, Beth Maycock, George Thorby, Jasmine Foo and Niamh Nolan.

Cassie Garbutt, subject leader for art at Huntington, said: "Their work went on display in the school's annual arts festival exhibition, featuring work from GCSE and A-level art students, as well as contemporary art installations created by the students for the space.

"The arts festival also featured performances from music, drama, dance and media with the students creating work responding to the theme One Giant Leap.

"We are incredibly proud of the students creative and inspiring work, it is so important to keep promoting the arts and we thank Alan for continuing to support our art students in memory of Caroline."

The bursary is in memory of Alan's daughter Caroline Stuttle who was murdered in Australia in April 2002.

Caroline had studied art at Huntington School and Alan set up the bursary to support art students and give them opportunities to develop their work.

This is the second time Huntington School has made the headlines in recent weeks.