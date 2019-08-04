A 24-HOUR team challenge in York is expected to have raised nearly £70,000 for life-saving cancer research, thanks to the efforts of friends, families and work colleagues.

Cancer Research UK’s Relay For Life, held at York RI, New Lane, was held from noon on Saturday, and ran through the night, finishing at midday on Sunday.

More than 300 people in 20 teams, including 49 cancer survivors, came together for the event, while many more people visited to enjoy the carnival atmosphere.

Each team has been fundraising in the lead up to the overnight celebration.

During the challenge, team members took it in turns to walk round a track during the entire event.

As the event continued non-stop through the night, team members not on the track rested, ate, or slept in their tents.

Joanne Jackson, from Strensall, who chairs the Relay For Life group and helped organise the event, said: “We expect to have raised nearly £70,000 for Cancer Research UK. But we will carry on fundraising until October.”

She added: “We’ve had people from as far as Scotland and Newcastle join in.”

“It has been absolutely phenomenal.”

Among those who took part in the challenge were a group of friends from York, who called their team Endeavour, and they created a flag to carry round the track showing the names of people they know who have lost their lives to cancer.

Chris Stone, a member of the team, said: “We all know someone who has been affected by cancer and wanted to do something to raise awareness and money.”

Four-year-old Jorgie Rae Griffiths, who was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma when she was 18 months old, and another cancer survivor, two-year-old Niamh Grag, cut the ribbon to launch the event.

As dusk fell on Saturday, a Candle of Hope ceremony began, when specially made Candle of Hope bags decorated with touching messages, in memory or in celebration of loved ones, are filled with sand and lit up with candles around the track.

Various additional fun activities including a netball tournament (playing for The Jane Mantle Memorial Trophy), a climbing wall, therapy huskies, birds of prey, dress up and dream princesses, a cake stall and tombola were held. Local bands and singers performed too.

It is only the second Relay For Life to be held in York, with the first one taking place last year and raising £55,000 for Cancer Research UK.