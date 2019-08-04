WELL done to everyone who took part in this year's York 10K.
Despite the heat, thousands of runners made their way round the course through the streets of York and completed the Asda Foundation York 10K this morning.
Now in its 11th year, the popular charity road race started and finished in Knavesmire Road, near York Racecourse.
To make the 10-kilometre event even tougher, runners pounded York's streets in temperatures of around 22C.
Our thanks go to Andrew Guthrie on The Press Camera Club for these awesome photos.