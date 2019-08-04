A GOLDFISH found in a puddle after the devastating flash flooding which hit the Yorkshire Dales this week has been rescued and given a new home.
The Dales Bike Centre in Fremington, near Reeth, run by Stu and Brenda Price, was badly affected, but has already re-opened its cafe and was due to be fully reopened yesterday morning.
In a social media post they centre added: "One final bit of good news, the goldfish Stu rescued from the big puddle on the road at 7am Wednesday is looking good.
"It’s got a slight injury to it’s right gills but is still with us and enjoying it’s new home, we think! Just need to come up with a name for it?"