TWO men have died and a third has been seriously injured after a crash on a main road in East Yorkshire.

It happened on the A166 at Garrowby Hill, near Bugthorpe, yesterday afternoon (August 3).

At around 3.40pm, a 32-year-old man driving a silver Volkswagen Polo was travelling along the A166 in the direction towards Fridaythorpe, Humberside Police said.

At the same time, a 65-year-old man on a Kawasaki 636 ZX6R and a 64-year-old man on a Honda CBR 1000 were travelling in the opposite direction, the force added.

It said the three vehicles collided on the stretch of road between the junctions with Barf Lane and The Balk.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police commented: "The two men riding the motorbikes were fatally injured. Their families have been informed and are receiving support.

The 32-year-old man is currently in hospital with serious injuries."

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or any of the vehicles prior to the collision, is asked to call 101, quoting log number 428 of August 3, 2019.