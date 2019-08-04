WE know you would probably prefer to get your summer holiday out of the way before we start talking Christmas.

But Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas is currently casting and Channel 4 producers need you to apply now.

The show sees TV favourite Kirstie Allsopp show viewers how to make decorations and gifts in time for the big day with everything from vintage fabric garlands to snow globes and leather bound notebooks.

But this time producers are looking for talented makers across the UK to compete in the programme’s festive competitions.

Could your skills make you a contender for any of these titles?

A spokesman added: "We are on the search for crafters to take part in the new series, which will be filmed between August and October.

"We are filming 15 crafty competitions and also searching for passionate makers who make fantastic festive goodies to feature on the programmes."

This year’s craft competitions are:

1. Gingerbread House building

2. Tree decorating

3. Cake decorating

4. Stocking making

5. Best Christmas Hamper

6. Best handmade toy

7. Best hand knitted Christmas Jumper

8. Best Christmas paper craft

9. Best handmade wreath

10. Best handmade gift

11. Best handmade Decorations

12. Best handmade advent calendar

13. Best handmade table dressing

14. Best Christmas needlecraft (to include all sewing crafts)

15. Best Handmade Pet Gift

A spokesman added: "In addition to those we’re also looking to feature a wide range of other crafts from passionate makers, and would encourage anyone interested to get in touch with us as soon as possible to find out more."

For an application form or for details on how to apply, email christmas2019@raisetheroofproductions.com or call 0141 427 5880.

Applications close Friday 16th August.

Applicants must be 16+ to enter. Applicants aged 16 or 17 will require consent from parent(s) or legal guardians.

The programme will broadcast in December 2019.