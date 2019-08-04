A YELLOW warning for thunderstorms is in force for today (August 4) in York and across North Yorkshire.
The warning is in place from 2pm until 10pm.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some transport disruption and flooding on Sunday.
"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes."
The forecast for the region today is a dry morning with sunny spells, giving way to a day of sunshine and showers, occasionally heavy with thunder, and becoming frequent at times. There will be a maximum temperature of 24C.