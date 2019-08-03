A MAIN road in East Yorkshire is closed due to a serious crash this afternoon (August 3).
The A166 near Bugthorpe is shut both ways and there is heavy traffic following a collision.
It is affecting travel from Stamford Bridge to Wetwang.
