A POST office in York city centre is closing for five days while it undergoes repair work after it was hit by a cash machine raid in June.
The branch in Colliergate reopened a couple of days after raiders ripped a cash point from the window of the post office in the early hours of June 12.
Cash was taken from the ATM.
Its windows have been boarded up since the incident.
A customer notice on its door today (August 3) said: "This post office will be closed from Monday 5th August for repairs and will reopen on Saturday 10th August."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment