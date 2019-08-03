A POST office in York city centre is closing for five days while it undergoes repair work after it was hit by a cash machine raid in June.

The branch in Colliergate reopened a couple of days after raiders ripped a cash point from the window of the post office in the early hours of June 12.

Cash was taken from the ATM.

York Press: A notice on the door of the post officeA notice on the door of the post office

Its windows have been boarded up since the incident.

A customer notice on its door today (August 3) said: "This post office will be closed from Monday 5th August for repairs and will reopen on Saturday 10th August."

York Press: The cash machine ripped from the window of the post office in Colliergate on June 12. Picture: Haydn LewisThe cash machine ripped from the window of the post office in Colliergate on June 12. Picture: Haydn Lewis