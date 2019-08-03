NEARLY 200 properties in the YO26 postcode area, which covers Poppleton, have been hit by a power cut.
Northern Powergrid says the unplanned outage is affecting 190 properties.
It was reported shortly after 1.20pm this afternoon (August 3).
A spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said: "The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area.
"Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible."
Power was initially expected to be back on by 4.30pm, but now Northern Powergrid's website says 10.45pm.
