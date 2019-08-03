NORTH Yorkshire gin producer Raisthorpe Manor is celebrating after winning four coveted accolades at this year’s Great Taste awards.

Out of 12,772 products from more than 100 different countries, Raisthorpe was awarded two 2-star awards for its Rose and Sloe Gins while its Raspberry Gin Liqueur won a 1-star award.

Raisthorpe’s Pink Grapefruit Tonic – one of its new Yorkshire Tonics range - was awarded a 2-star award.

Receiving a 2-star Great Taste Award means judges considered a product to be 'above and beyond delicious.'

Receiving a 1-star award means the product is ‘simply delicious' and 'delivers fantastic flavour.'

The Great Taste awards provide a benchmark of quality for artisan food producers.

Of the products entered into the awards this year, 208 have been awarded a 3-star, 1,326 received a 2-star and 3,409 were awarded a 1-star accolade.

Julia Medforth, founder of Raisthorpe Manor, based at Wharram, near Malton, said: “We’re delighted that our products have gained these highly respected accolades against some really tough, UK-wide competition. This endorsement means that consumers can be confident that our products really do taste great and we encourage them to come and sample them at one of the many shows we are attending over the summer.”

Raisthorpe Manor has been producing award-winning gin, vodka and whisky from its base at Wharram since 2008.

Its other products include ports, chocolates, hampers and gifts.