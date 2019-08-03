YORK care home Ebor Court has been crowned the North Yorkshire winner of Ideal Carehome’s annual ‘Gardens in Bloom’ competition.

The contest, which launched in May, encouraged both staff and residents across the operator’s 18 homes to work together to embrace their love of the great outdoors by devising and implementing an exciting revamp for their outdoor spaces.

Plans for Ebor Court’s garden transformation were pioneered by residents, who also decided to call upon the talents of students at nearby Applefields School based at Manor C of E Academy, who, as part of their curriculum, are taught horticultural and practical life skills.

After meeting with the young people to brainstorm ideas, the gardening team decided to start from scratch and removed all of the home’s original flower beds, replacing them with new more colourful varieties of plants and shrubs such as hydrangeas and lavender, along with the creation of a brand new herb garden.

Ebor Court’s lifestyle manager, Susie Carman, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be the North Yorkshire winner – all of the credit must go to our amazing residents and our wonderful helpers at Applefields School. We simply couldn’t have completed a task of this size without their help. It’s clear that school is harbouring a new generation of budding gardeners. Our outdoor spaces have never looked better and we’re so lucky to be able to enjoy this warm weather in such an idyllic setting!”

The home, on Great North Way in Nether Poppleton, now enters the final round of the competition, whereby judges will visit all regional winners in four weeks’ time to decide upon a national victor.