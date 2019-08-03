A YELLOW warning for thunderstorms is in force for tomorrow (August 4) in York and across the North of England and Scotland
The warning is in place from noon until 10pm tomorrow.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some transport disruption and flooding on Sunday.
"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes."
Tomorrow's forecast for the region is a dry morning with sunny spells, giving way to a day of sunshine and showers, occasionally heavy with thunder, and becoming frequent at times. There will be a maximum temperature of 24C.
The forecast for the region this afternoon is further sunny spells, along with isolated showers. There will be a maximum temperature of 23C.