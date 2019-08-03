THE closure on Haxby Road remains in place today (August 3) following a burst water main, with works expected to be completed by Monday.
A section of the road near Rose Street is closed in both directions.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water told The Press: "The works are being carried out outside the Haxby Road Children's Centre and primary academy and are due to be complete by this Monday."
Yesterday, York Travel, the official travel feed from City of York Council, tweeted: "Haxby Road closure is expected to be in place until Monday morning due to emergency water works."
The closure was first put in place on Thursday evening after water began bubbling out of the road and a hole appeared near to Haxby Road Primary School, police said.