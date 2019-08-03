GPs within the NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group will no longer usually prescribe medicines that patients can buy over-the-counter for a range of minor health concerns.
Patients with ailments including hay fever, coughs and colds, aches and pains and sunburn are instead encouraged to visit their local pharmacy for advice and treatments.
There is no need to make an appointment to see a pharmacist.
Some of the products to treat minor, short-term illnesses can be purchased over-the-counter at a lower cost than that which would be incurred by the NHS.
Some medicines are also available from other retail outlets such as supermarkets, convenience stores and health food stores. These are usually general sales list items and can be purchased without advice from a pharmacist.
Dr Nigel Wells, a local GP and the CCG’s clinical chair said: “Our NHS services are precious and by buying medicines over-the-counter for minor health concerns from your local pharmacy or supermarket, rather than obtaining them on prescription, we can make more efficient use of NHS resources and free up more GP appointments for people who need them most.”
