A COUNTY lines drug dealing gang who moved onto the North Yorkshire coast and set up shop there have been jailed for a total of 25 years.

The Leeds group sent out bulk text messages advertising their illegal wares to thousands of customers,

Tim Gordon, prosecuting, told York Crown Court.

They sold cocaine and heroin, some of which was combined with fentanyl, a considerably more powerful drug than heroin.

Gang leader and ex-soldier Liam Peter Ayres and his girlfriend Tammy Cleary rented a flat as a base in Scarborough and more than £10,000 in drug profits was laundered through her bank accounts.

Judge Simon Hickey said the five had been dealing "openly in the streets" of Scarborough in the most "dangerous and pernicious" drugs in British society.

Detective Constable James Temple of Scarborough CID, said: “A large amount of drugs and the suppliers of those drugs are now off the streets of Scarborough.

"They targeted local drug addicts, many of whom are vulnerable due to their addiction, and to compound the risks to them, some of the drugs were a potentially deadly mix of heroin and fentanyl.

"Drug dealers care nothing about the people and communities whose lives they ruin and only about the money they make. "However, they now have ample time to reflect on their life choices as they begin their lengthy jail terms.”

In total, police seized 109 wraps of heroin, some mixed with fentanyl, and 90 wraps of cocaine.

Ayres, 33, of Monkswood Avenue, Seacroft pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin. He was jailed for seven years and two months.

For him Stephen Welford said he twice served in Iraq as a teenage soldier.

But his life had changed when he was seriously assaulted while on leave. After leaving the Army, he had started taking drugs to cope with pain.

Tammy Louise Cleary, 27, of Monkswood Avenue, Seacroft, and Anthony Cleary, 26, of Naburn Road, Whinmoor, Leeds, were both found guilty by a jury at York Crown Court of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and money laundering conspiracy in June and each was jailed for five years.

For the woman, James Littlehales said she had not done any actual dealing and she had had significant family caring duties.

For Anthony Cleary, Jeremy Barton said he was the gang's driver and had become a father while on trial.

Ethan Jaake Bodally, 20, of Stanks Drive, Seacroft, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and money laundering conspiracy. He was jailed for four years and six months.

For him, Mr Littlehales said he had been 19 at the time of the conspiracies and had got involved to pay off drug debts.

Daniel Squires, 28, of Hyde Park Road, Leeds, pleaded guilty to supplying Class A drugs. He was jailed for three years and four months.

For him, Mark Foley said he had been born with a very rare condition affecting his head and had learning difficulties with a "very simplistic" view of life.

The conspiracy operated for four months in 2017.

Det Con Temple said: “Drug dealing is a priority for North Yorkshire Police. As this case demonstrates, we will take action to disrupt it and protect our neighbourhoods.

"But we need information from local people who suspect it is happening in their community.

“We urge members of the public to continue to report information about suspected drug dealing in their neighbourhood, either to us, or if you prefer to remain anonymous, the charity, Crimestoppers. "

"No matter how small you believe that piece of information is, it could be a vital piece of the bigger picture and will help inform the action."

The police operation began when a member of the public tipped off detectives about a Vauxhall Astra which officers stopped in Scarborough.

Inside were driver Anthony Cleary and passenger Daniel Squires, 28 wraps of heroin, 30 wraps of cocaine and £290 in cash. The stop led to the uncovering of the entire gang.