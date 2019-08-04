CUSTOMERS at a York shopping centre did a double take when Storm Troopers, Princess Leia, Chewbacca and a host of other Star Wars characters paid a startling inter-galactic visit.
Thomas Cook’s agency at Monks Cross hosted the stars of the American epic space-opera media franchise, which began with a film in 1977 and quickly became a worldwide pop-culture phenomenon.
They were there to assist people in booking visits to the latest Star Wars phenomenon to amaze earthlings - the soon-to-open Star Wars Land at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
The characters, from Sentinel Squad UK, were asking for donations from shoppers to raise funds for Little Hiccups in Leeds.
Little Hiccups is a Mencap organisation which provides much-needed support for children with additional needs.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment