WORKERS at Drax power station near Selby have voted to accept a two year pay deal.

Planned industrial action at the station, which produces about seven per cent of Britain’s electricity needs, has been suspended and union members are working normally, said a spokesman for the union Unite.

Regional officer Kelvin Mawer said members had voted by a large majority to accept a deal which was 'hammered out after a tough set of negotiations,' adding: "Unite looks forward to a continuing constructive relationship with the management on pay and employment issues."

A 48-hour strike was originally due to take place at Drax from July 14 but was called off.

A Drax spokesman said it was pleased to announce that the pay dispute had been resolved, with members of the Unite, GMB and Prospect unions voting in favour of accepting an improved two year pay deal offered by Drax.