A PARISH council has lost its legal battle with City of York Council over York’s biggest current housing development.

The Court of Appeal has dismissed Fulford Parish Council’s challenge to a council decision to allow changes to Persimmon’s 650-home Germany Beck scheme.

Judges confirmed that the authority acted lawfully last autumn when its planning committee approved an application by Persimmon to alter original plans for the homes.

An appeal court judge had previously said the case raised an important question as to whether a local authority’s power to make non-material changes to a planning permission extended to approvals of ‘reserved matters.’

The parish council told The Press it maintained its view that the multiple changes to homes were ‘highly material’ and that neighbouring residents should have been consulted before the application was approved.

It said it had been gratified at the decision to permit the appeal hearing ‘as this clearly demonstrated that the case had sufficient merit to be considered’ and it was therefore disappointed with the judgement and was saddened that ‘detrimental’ changes would be allowed to proceed.

It thanked residents who had supported the legal action over the past few months and also extended a ‘very warm welcome’ to all new homeowners at Germany Beck.

A City of York Council spokesperson said: “Following a further court challenge by Fulford Parish Council to the planning processes concerning the Germany Beck development, the Court of Appeal has confirmed that City of York Council again acted lawfully and it ordered that the parish council pay the council’s costs.”

A Persimmon spokesman said it was pleased to have a resolution to the legal challenge and looked forward to welcoming more customers into their new homes.

“This is a major development which will bring significant benefits for local homeowners and the wider community,” it said, adding that in addition to the delivery of much-needed new housing, Persimmon was providing £6 million of community contributions to support education, highway improvements, flood water management and community sports facilities.