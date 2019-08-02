NINETY new jobs are being created at a York confectionery factory following a £7.5 million investment.

Tangerine Confectionery is increasing production capacity at the factory in Low Poppleton Lane by 30 per cent, with popular brands such as Poppets and Fox’s now set to be made there.

Two new production lines will be created as part of the expansion, with new jobs including roles in engineering, site management, maintenance and production.

The new lines are expected to come into operation from October.

A spokeswoman said the investment followed a buy-out of Tangerine last year by Valeo Food and Valeo’s subsequent merger with Leicester-based Big Bear Confectionery, to create Valeo Confectionery UK.

She said that as part of the merger, production of Big Bear’s popular brands Fox’s and Poppets would move to the York site, already the home of well-known sweet brands Jameson’s Caramels, Coconut Ruffles and Taveners.

“The investment will also allow for an additional 2,000 tonnes of retailer own-brand confectionery to be produced at the factory,” she said.

Factory general manager Mark Townsley said the York site had a long heritage which went back to the 1960’s and he was ‘thrilled’ it was becoming home to more of the UK’s best-loved sweet brands with the addition of Fox’s and Poppets.

“The region as a whole has a strong history of confectionery production, and this investment will help carry this even further,” he said.

“The site is seen as a pillar of the community, with generations of families working here.

“Its expansion will allow for even more to begin careers within confectionery and we urge anyone interested to inquire about opportunities.”

Russell Tanner, marketing and category director at Tangerine Confectionery, said the investment marked a significant step in the amalgamation of the company’s brands and was a ‘hugely positive move for sweet production in York.’

He said: “We aim to build on the heritage of Tangerine and Big Bear to be the most innovative, sustainable and supportive confectionery brand in the UK and this expansion will be the foundation of our new business.”

Tangerine’s website says it is an international supplier and the leading UK independent manufacturer of sugar confectionery, adding: “Not only are we a private label supplier to some very well-known names, we also own a plethora of iconic, retro and traditional brands including DipDab, Sherbet Fountain, Fruit Salad, Blackjack, Henry Goode and Princess Mallows.”

It says the firm has strong relationships with the UK’s largest retailers, providing both branded and own label products, and operates across a number of different retail channels including grocery, wholesalers and cash & carry, discounter, forecourts and the broad reaching independent channel.

