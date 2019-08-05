THE NATIONAL Trust has lodged an objection to plans for a new apartment block - because it will harm the view of the former Terry’s factory from Goddards.

But the developers say the iconic clock tower cannot be seen from the Trust’s property and that the stands on the racecourse block some of the views.

City of York Council planning bosses are set to approve the scheme for a four-storey block of flats at The Chocolate Works at a meeting on Thursday.

Historic England, York Civic Trust and 59 residents have also objected to the application to build a block of 34 apartments.

Goddards House was built in 1927 for Kathleen and Noel Goddard Terry - the family of the chocolate and confectionary maker. The site was chosen to be within sight of the factory and Noel Terry walked to work across the racecourse.

A letter from the National Trust says they are concerned the scheme will block views of the clock tower.

And a report prepared for the council meeting said Historic England believe the scheme would “intrude upon and compromise the iconic view of the clock tower”.

In response O’Neill Planning Associates say the “overbearing presence” of the racecourse stands have “effectively severed” the link between Goddards and the Terry’s site. It adds that the plants in the garden also block the view.

The letter says: “What views there are from the gardens will not be intruded upon or otherwise be compromised.

“Depending on the viewpoint, views of the clock tower are already partially obscured by the Ebor stand to the right of the clock tower.”

It adds that the new apartment block will also be lower than the Melrose stand at the racecourse and boiler house next to the clock tower.

David Wilson Homes had previously applied for a five-storey block but revised their plans after concerns about the design of the building.