ONE woman's protest against loud music late at night left her neighbour unable to use his hand properly, York Crown Court heard.

Rob Galley, prosecuting, said Jan Linfoot, 55, had a "cut throat" razor in her hand when she went upstairs to the flat above hers at 1am on September 6.

Fearing that she would hit him because she was waving her arms around, her neighbour grabbed her fist, not realising that she had the blade.

The razor cut his middle, ring and little fingers, damaging tendons and leaving him without feeling in part of his hand.

He now cannot grasp things properly.

For her, Ian Hudson said the incident was the latest of many nights when she had to endure loud music late at night from the Foxwood flat.

She also had strangers banging on her window in the early hours when they couldn't get a reply from her neighbour upstairs.

On September 6, she called police out at midnight to deal with her neighbour and he turned the volume down while officers were there.

But after they left, he turned the noise level up again.

So at 1am she went upstairs to protest with the razor, intending to frighten but not harm the neighbour.

She had been a dinner lady for 23 years, getting up at 5am so that she could be at school for 7.30am.

Linfoot, now of Bouthwaite Drive, Acomb, pleaded guilty to wounding.

Judge Simon Hickey told her the noise "effectively drove you to distraction, suddenly being woken up or kept awake."

Carrying blades in public usually merited being locked up but she had shown genuine remorse and it was an isolated incident.

He suspended a 16-month prison sentence for two years on condition she does 150 hours' unpaid work and ordered her to pay her former neighbour £500 compensation.

Mr Hudson said Linfoot's partner collected cut throat razors as a hobby and there were several lying about their flat.

Because of her offence, she had left her job and got a new job as a cleaner.