PLANS to install a rooflight at a flat are set to be turned down - but a councillor says refusing the application would be “excessively restrictive”.
However City of York Council planning bosses say allowing the rooflight to be installed at the building on Fishergate would lead to a “serious erosion of the townscape”.
An application has been submitted for the window to be created on the front of the roof at the flat above Busk cafe on Fishergate. It has been recommended for refusal at a meeting on Thursday.
But Fishergate councillor Andy D’Agorne has said the authority is being too restrictive.
A report prepared for the meeting says: “Although outside of a conservation area, these terraces have retained to a considerable extent their traditional Victorian character, which adds strongly to the character of the location.
“The front roofs of the terraces remain undisturbed by additions, including rooflights or dormers, and the fact that this original built roof has been retained makes an important and significant contribution to the character of the townscape.”
It adds that it would be difficult to resist similar plans if granted.