GILLYGATE in York, which has been closed since Monday for sewer works to be carried out, has now reopened.
York Travel, the official travel feed from City of York Council, tweeted this afternoon (August 2) that the road has reopened in both directions.
Earlier today York Travel tweeted: "Gillygate closure remains in place to allow for works to a building with structural issues."
North Yorkshire fire service said crews from Huntington responded to reports of falling masonry from a business premises on Gillygate yesterday evening.
I’m currently on scene in Gillygate York with #Huntington from @NorthYorksFire and @NYorksPolice. We are investigating and making the area safe due to falling masonry. Please keep the area clear to enable us to complete our work safely. @northyorkscc pic.twitter.com/Dv9XD9L0xw— SM Andy Creasey (@fireyfella) August 1, 2019