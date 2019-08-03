ONE of Britain’s leading prostate cancer experts is retiring from the University of York after three decades.

Over a long and distinguished career, Professor Norman Maitland has made vital breakthroughs in the battle against the disease - from finding a way to prevent prostate tumours from spreading to revolutionising diagnosis.

He said: “I will greatly miss my research and my students, but I won’t take on too much extra in my retirement.

“My obsession to understand and treat prostate cancer has dominated the last 30 years of my life, and now I need to devote more of my time to my family, my garden and the quest for a decent golf swing.”

After periods at the Universities of Edinburgh and Bristol specialising in viral infections linked to cancer and then children’s cancers, in 1991 Prof Maitland moved to the University of York to set up a research team on prostate cancer.

Over the past 28 years, Prof Maitland and his team have made great strides towards improving the outlook for patients.

In 1998 Prof Maitland became one of the first researchers to show that cancers are heterogeneous, or composed of many different types of cells.

This paved the way for his team’s ground-breaking discovery that stem cells in a prostate tumour are what allow a cancer to return because they are resistant to common treatments such as radiotherapy.

Another major breakthrough came when Prof Maitland and his team found a way to stop the spread of prostate cancer.

The research team found that a protein in bone marrow acts like a ‘magnetic docking station’ for prostate cancer cells, helping them grow and spread outside of the prostate.

Once the prostate cancer has attached to the protein, a signal is sent from the surface of the cancer to the nucleus of the cell, telling it that it can start to grow.

Understanding this mechanism allowed them to see how to block this signal in cancer cells, disabling them and preventing them from multiplying around the body.

In his most recent discovery, Prof Maitland and his collaborators found a way to distinguish between fatal and manageable prostate cancer.

They designed a test that can pick out life-threatening prostate cancers, with greatly improved accuracy - an important development given that studies estimate more than 25 men are being unnecessarily treated with surgery or radiotherapy, for every single life saved.

“The side effects from prostate cancer treatment take a serious mental and physical toll on patients and their families,” Prof Maitland said. “Cancers that are contained in the prostate can be ‘actively monitored’ which has far fewer negative side-effects in patients with non-life threatening cancer.

“Reducing unnecessary treatments will also ease the substantial financial burden on the NHS, with each operation costing around £10,000.”

Much of Prof Maitland’s research has relied on having access to cancerous cells from patients diagnosed with prostate cancer. His dedication to raising the profile of the disease has resulted in one of the largest collections of donated prostate cancer tissues and cells in the country.

Prof Maitland spends considerable time on the phone to patients, talking through their concerns and for many years he has driven around Yorkshire, mostly in the evenings, building relationships with patient support groups.

He added: “I’ve always known that raising awareness of this disease is key to improving survival rates. We have encouraged thousands of patients to donate tissues and inspired many men to seek help and get tested for prostate cancer.

“Lots of men aren’t keen to discuss concerns about their health and the majority still aren’t sure where the prostate is and what it does.”

During his time at York Prof Maitland has published more than 180 academic papers and has produced six professors from amongst his 50 PhD and masters graduates. Prof Maitland has personally supervised 200 undergraduates.

He has been made an emeritus professor at York and plans to continue working in an advisory capacity.