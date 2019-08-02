A SITE has been found for a large scale eco-artwork in York city centre after a search was launched for a suitable location.

A giant mural of a tansy beetle – a green beetle known as the ‘Jewel of York’ - is set to become a new landmark on Queen Street, close to the city wall and railway station.

“It’s a perfect location,” said Amy-Jane Beer, the local nature writer who is coordinating the project on behalf of environmental charity, New Networks for Nature.

“The tansy beetle is as special to York as our unique built heritage, and we can’t wait for visitors to discover it as they tour the city.”

The environmental charity has commissioned the artwork as a legacy of a major nature conference, Time for Nature, to be held in York in October. The conference will feature leading writers, artists, musicians inspired by nature and advocates for wildlife including Chris Packham, the presenter of BBC Springwatch.

Organisers are using the online funding platform Crowdfunder to raise the £3,000 needed to make the mural a reality. To date, they have secured 47 per cent of the funding and they are now looking to individuals and business to get behind and sponsor this ambitious project. The link to make donations is https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/tansy-beetle-mural-for-york

Among those who have made generous pledges are Clarrie O’Callaghan, owner of the Rattle Owl restaurant, who made a donation to mark the forthcoming opening of a new bar on her premises, aptly called The Tansy Beetle.

If funding is secured, the plan is for painting to begin at the end of September.

It will be created by celebrated street artist ATM, who specialises in large paintings of endangered species and whose work already adorns towns and cities and nature reserves around the country.

Locals have expressed delight at the concept, including homeowner Daisy Harris, who offered her wall to the project . She said: “When we bought the house on Queen Street I always thought it would be great to have something on the side but I never thought we would be lucky enough to have such an amazing piece of art and for such a good cause as raising awareness for the tansy beetle. We are beyond excited.”

Until recently, the tansy beetle faced extinction in the UK and York’s flood-prone river banks were the only place in the country that the species was known to survive.

The recovery of the tansy beetle is thanks to efforts of the Tansy Beetle Action Group, spearheaded by local conservationists Geoff and Roma Oxford, in collaboration with Buglife, the Invertebrate Conservation Trust. Following habitat improvements, including the planning of lots of golden-flowered, aromatic tansy, the beetles began to thrive alongside the River Ouse.