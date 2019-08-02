CASH and credit cards belonging to staff at a restaurant in York have allegedly been stolen.
North Yorkshire Police said unknown suspects entered the staff area at the Cosy Club on Fossgate on Wednesday.
"Credit cards and cash have been stolen from staff belongings," a spokesperson for the force added.
"Could all businesses within York city centre be vigilant and ensure that all staff are made aware of the importance of keeping staff areas secure and report any incidents to North Yorkshire Police."
