MORE than 6,000 people are expected to pull on their running shoes to take part in one of the region’s most popular charity road races this weekend.

The Asda Foundation York 10K, now in its 11th year, will take place tomorrow, with the race starting at 9.30am.

The race office opens in the event village at 7.30am and there will be a mass warm-up at 9.10am.

Charities will be handed another boost this year thanks to the thousands of runners who will tackle the route, which starts and finishes in Knavesmire Road, near York Racecourse.

Many entrants will be running in aid of the 10K’s partner charities which are the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Macmillan Cancer Support, Candlelighters, York Mind, Martin House Children’s Hospice, St Leonard’s Hospice, York Against Cancer, The Island, Changing Lives and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

New to the event this year is the York 10K BHP Corporate Challenge, also starting at 9.30am, in which firms will compete for the title of fastest team in the race. A race within a race, teams taking part in the challenge must have at least five members with the times of the first three home used to calculate the winners.

After the 10K runners have crossed the finish line it will be the turn of the youngsters in the Arena Group Mini and Junior Run – 1.5K for children aged between three and eight and a 2.5K route for nine to 14-year-olds. This will start at 11.45am.

The event forms part of the legacy of the late Jane Tomlinson who raised nearly £2million for charity by undertaking a series of endurance challenges, despite being diagnosed with incurable cancer.

Anyone wanting last minute entries for the York 10K, Corporate Challenge or the Arena Group Mini and Junior run can either visit the race office on the Knavesmire today between noon and 3pm or from 7.30am tomorrow.

A number of the city’s roads will be closed or have access restricted during the event.

As part of the setting-up operations, Knavesmire Road will be closed between its junctions with Tadcaster Road and Campleshon Road from noon today until approximately 3pm tomorrow.

The entirety of Racecourse Road will also be closed from 6am until 12.30pm tomorrow.

The majority of roads around the 10K route will be closed from 8.30am until 11.45am including Bishopthorpe Road, Coney Street, Newton Terrace, Skeldergate from Terry Avenue to Bishopgate Street and Minster Yard from Duncombe Place to Deangate.

For full details of the road closures, visit https://www.runforall.com/events/10k/york-10k/road-closure-information/