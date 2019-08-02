IT was a sell-out show for pop legend Kylie Minogue who performed at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The concert on Thursday night which was her debut appearances at the venue attracted 8,000 fans.

The Australian singer performed a 90-minute set of her hits, including Can’t Get You Out Of My Head, Love At First Sight, Dancing, Step Back In Time, On A Night Like This, Hand On Your Heart, Kids, Confide In Me, and All The Lovers.

The final song was a rendition of Spinning Around.

On Thursday the pop princess tweeted: "Scarborough! I’m on my way Can’t wait to see you tonight!"

It was later revealed that she’d been on a trip on North Bay Railway prior to her spectacular show!

The weather stayed mostly dry with a brief downpour towards the end.