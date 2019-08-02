STAFF who have lost their jobs at a collapsed York holiday firm left its offices today after gathering up their possessions - and began their search for work elsewhere.

About 150 York employees of SuperBreak, based in Eboracum Way, are facing redundancy after the company ceased trading yesterday. Its parent company Malvern Group has gone into administration.

Shandi Yair, 37, from Huntington, who has worked in the finance department for two years, was one of those who left the offices today after attending a final staff meeting.

She said she had two children and a partner, and was the main breadwinner.

“I guess I need to go home and update my CV and get back on the jobs ladder, and start applying for jobs,” she said.

She said staff had been called to the meeting at the site so they could ask questions about issues such as redundancy and remove their possessions.

“The mood was angry, upset, confused,” she said, adding that she had made a lot of friends at the firm, and it was like a family.

“We’ve had a lot of fun, enjoyment, competition. It has been an amazing experience working for Superbreak.”

She said she had been aware that the business was in difficulties but she and many members of staff had been positive that a buyer would be found for it, but time had run out.

“If the administrators do get anyone wanting to buy, it might be piece by piece, it might be the whole business, we are not sure,” she said.

She believed staff would receive redundancy money, although this was dependent on factors such as length of service.