A PSYCHIATRIC patient who has been waiting for more than half a year for treatment attacked two police officers in an "episode", York Magistrates Court heard.

Defence solicitor Graham Parkin said Connor James Darley, 23, had been referred to the local mental health team in November.

"Resources are such nothing can be done. It is "cure rather than prevent"," he said.

Katherine Smith, prosecuting, said Darley kicked one police officer in the shin and another in the chest as they tried to control him during a violent disturbance at his home.

They had to use incapacitating spray on him and put him in leg cuffs as well as hand cuffs and when he started spitting at them, put a hood on him.

Other officers had to be called to the address to help them. Neither officer was injured.

Darley, of Springfield Close, Heworth, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting emergency workers.

District judge Adrian Lower said: "This is a very sad case for a number of reasons.

"This was an episode on your part. There is no suggestion of any repeat since and you have now been referred to the people you should have been referred to a long time ago. "

He read about Darley's difficult childhood and psychiatric issues.

He gave him a community order with 30 days' rehabilitative activities and ordered him to pay £50 compensation to each police officers.

"They don't have to put up with being assaulted during the course of their work," he said.

Darley told a probation officer he had drunk a bottle of vodka before the episode.

"Alcohol clearly had an impact on the way you behaved," the district judge told him.