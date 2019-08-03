Don’t miss the boat! That's the message from the team behind this summer's Arts Barge festival.

Barge the Selby Tony sailed into York in July following a 14-month refit in Knottingley and moored at Tower Gardens. Once a working barge that was part of a fleet of barges carrying grain and animal feeds between Selby and Hull, it had been converted into a floating arts venue. Since July 16, it has been hosting the Riverside Festival. That festival ends on Thursday. But there is still plenty to see. Here are a few highlights...