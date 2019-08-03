Don’t miss the boat! That's the message from the team behind this summer's Arts Barge festival.
Barge the Selby Tony sailed into York in July following a 14-month refit in Knottingley and moored at Tower Gardens. Once a working barge that was part of a fleet of barges carrying grain and animal feeds between Selby and Hull, it had been converted into a floating arts venue. Since July 16, it has been hosting the Riverside Festival. That festival ends on Thursday. But there is still plenty to see. Here are a few highlights...
TODAY
10am - 2pm: Creative river writing workshop with Robert Powell, £9
11am - 3pm: Arts and Crafts on the barge: bookbinding/textile repair/ doll making / dreamcatchers - pay what you want.
6.30pm: Chechelele. York’s own a capella choir give a free workshop
7.30pm: Arts Barge river party.
TOMORROW
1-5pm: Lazy Sunday Afternoon Jazz, pay what you want
9pm: Cinema Arts double bill: pay what you want. 9pm: Destino - Dali meets Disney! 9.30pm Modern Times - classic Charlie Chaplin
MONDAY
2-4pm: Sketching Workshop with Pennie Lordan, £6
7.30pm: River Voices Poetry Reading,£4.50
TUESDAY
1-3pm: Children’s painting workshop, £12
7-9pm: Raphael Wallfisch, solo cello. £10
WEDNESDAY
6pm: Apps and Austerity: Henry Raby’s one-man fringe show. Pay what you want
THURSDAY FINALE
11am: Children’s painting workshop, £12
2pm - 4.45pm: Bits & Bots: Tiny robot-making drop-in, £6
5-7pm: Food and Folk with Iona Lane: pay what you want
7.30pm: RORY MOTION: All Manner of Thing Shall Be Well Good, £7
9pm: Sofa Session: Sit back, relax, listen and join in if you feel like it with top York talents Si Snaize and DW McLean.
More details & tickets: www.artsbarge.com