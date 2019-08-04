A SELBY man has joined an SOS mission to help a family in need of support.

Martin Chrum volunteered to help BBC One's Nick Knowles and his army of volunteers adapt the home of a family in Devon for a DIY SOS project.

The family has faced six years of turmoil, which started with a complicated pregnancy of triplets, Daisy, Amber and Lola, including Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome, heart defects, prematurity and at one point a 30per cent chance of survival.

Daisy's condition has progressed to end stage renal failure and Amber is fast approaching kidney failure. Daisy has been on dialysis for two years' with a four-hour round trip needed four days a week. The two girls also spent months in high dependency in 2018 when Daisy was extremely ill.

The DIY project includes creating a home dialysis centre to ease the burden and enable the family to see each other more.

Martin works as general manager of Racking Solutions of Normanton, which supplied and installed nine economy shelving units, free of charge to benefit the family. He and his colleague Phil Afford, commercial sales manager, travelled more than 600 miles on a round trip to support the project.

He said: “It's an honour to be involved in this DIY SOS project and have the opportunity help such a great cause. I couldn't possibly imagine the strain this family, who the project is for must be under and the constant worry they endure daily. If this project eases that worry and strain, then that's all I could wish for.”