A SELBY man is today a convicted sex offender after police discovered his library of videos and pictures of children being abused.

Officers arrested Lawrence Joseph Firth, 28, at his home on September 13, said Rob Galley, prosecuting.

They found a computer hard drive with a video more than 100 minutes long of a girl aged between 10 and 12 who was subjected to sexual abuse and hundreds of other indecent moving and still images of children.

They also found evidence he had used a laptop to download the images and move them to the hard drive before deleting them on the laptop.

Firth, of Haig Street, Selby, pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children, one of having prohibited images of children and one of having extreme pornography.

Judge Simon Batiste told him: “Without people like you viewing these images, the crimes that cause them – children being abused – will not happen.”

He said Firth had 365 videos and 65 pictures of the worst kind of child sexual abuse, 41 videos and 77 pictures of the middle category of abuse, and 25 videos and 71 pictures of the least serious form of child abuse.

“They have been carefully catalogued by you, you knowing perfectly well what you were doing,” he told Firth.

He handed down a 15-month prison sentence, suspended for two years on condition Firth does a 26-session sex offender rehabilitation programme, 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and 80 hours’ unpaid work.

Firth was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order including restraints and checks on his use of the internet and put on the sex offenders’ register, both for 10 years.

“Don’t come back,” the judge told him at York Crown Court.

“You wouldn’t want the consequences if you do.”

For him, Victoria Smith-Swain said he was working with a community psychiatrist to tackle his mental health issues and had completed a rehabilitation course.

She gave no further mitigation after the judge said he would suspend the prison sentence.