A 15-YEAR-OLD boy got the chance to meet his idol on a specially-organised tour of a Formula One team’s factory.

Teenager Jamie Winship from Kirby Misperton, along with his mother Julie Winship, sister Lauren Winship and father Andy Winship, met Mercedes AMG Petronas racing legend Lewis Hamilton at the factory in Brackley, near Northampton.

Jamie, who was diagnosed with a condition meaning he is unable to absorb nutrients from food, and requiring an intravenous feed, was given the once-in-a-lifetime tour after it had been exclusively organised by the Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity.

His father said: “I cannot thank the charity enough for making my son’s dream come true to meet the amazing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

“Lewis spent two hours chatting to all the families at leisure and was just fantastic with all the kids.”

The reigning Formula 1 champion spent the afternoon, signing merchandise and taking dozens of photos with Jamie and the family, before the team have him a gift bag to take home.

Jamie was also invited to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where he saw Hamilton win the race. He is leading the 2019 campaign.

Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity was formed in 2003 to brighten the lives of seriously ill young people and their families across the UK by granting wishes and providing ongoing support in hospital and within the community.