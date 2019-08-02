THE Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain is expected to sweep across the north of England and Scotland on Sunday.

The rain is expected to start at around midday on Sunday and a spokesman for the Met Office says: "Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some transport disruption and flooding on Sunday.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes."

It warns that some trains and buses could be disrupted.