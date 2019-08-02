POLICE have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an incident of alleged inappropriate behaviour at a York store.
The incident occurred in the changing area of the H&M store on Spurriergate.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing to anyone who may recognise the man in the CCTV image as they believe he may have information that could help with the investigation.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 871 Stacie-Lea Franks, or email stacie-lea.franks@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Quote 12190087998.
Comments are closed on this article.