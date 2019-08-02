In response to Bob Waite (Letters, July 27) describing Boris Johnson as a ‘breath of fresh air’, we no longer have to base our knowledge of MPs on what they say themselves. We are easily able to look up their voting records and past speeches. It is not difficult to ascertain that Boris Johnson has consistently voted for policies that are many things, including cruel, often benefitting only the rich.
If we are not prepared to scrutinise our representatives then we only have ourselves to blame as the very rich get even richer.
Sally Hughes,
Newton-on-Ouse,York
Who said ‘politics is too serious for politicians’?
I listened to Radio York’s programme where you guess what year it is from the questions asked. One question was, when did President De Gaulle die? I looked it up and found some of his quotes which made me smile. They included: ‘Politics is too serious a matter to be left to politicians’ and ‘Since a politician never believes what he says, he is surprised to be taken at his word’.
Maureen Richardson, Broadway, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment