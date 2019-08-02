In response to Bob Waite (Letters, July 27) describing Boris Johnson as a ‘breath of fresh air’, we no longer have to base our knowledge of MPs on what they say themselves. We are easily able to look up their voting records and past speeches. It is not difficult to ascertain that Boris Johnson has consistently voted for policies that are many things, including cruel, often benefitting only the rich.

If we are not prepared to scrutinise our representatives then we only have ourselves to blame as the very rich get even richer.