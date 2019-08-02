Following on from the disgrace and exposure of City of York Council spending £1m on gagging staff who are leaving (£1m for city council’s 68 ‘gag clauses’, July 24) to further read in The Press of children with special educational needs and their school bus services facing significant funding issues (School bus budget under pressure, July 26) fills me with anger.

These services patently need more money from central government, not less. Overspends totalling £1,596,000 linked to the children’s transport, education, and communities budgets and disabled children’s short breaks is self explanatory.